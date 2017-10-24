$70 to get into Yosemite? It could happen, but the National Parks Service wants to hear from you

During a five-month peak-season at each of the 17 parks, the entrance fee would be $70 per vehicle, $50 per motorcycle, and $30 per person. All of the funds would be used to improve facilities, infrastructure, and visitor services, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance projects.
The peak season for each park is defined as the busiest contiguous five-month period and would be as follows:
- May 1-September 30 for Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Denali National Park, Glacier National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Olympic National Park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, Zion National Park
- June 1-October 31 for Acadia National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Shenandoah National Park
- January 1-May 31 for Joshua Tree National Park
The Parks say these fees are necessary revenue for badly needed improvements to the aging infrastructure of the national parks.
A 30-day public comment period will open on October 24, 2017 and close on November 23, 2017.
Here are the instructions to have your voice heard:
Submit comments electronically via the National Park Service's Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website CLICK HERE: PUBLIC COMMENTS
To comment use the "Document List" or "Open For Comment" project links in the left side navigation menu. Open the document and use the "Comment Now" button. Comments will also be accepted in writing.
To submit written comments, mail comments to National Park Service, Recreation Fee Program, 1849 C Street, NW, Mail Stop: 2346 Washington, DC 20240.