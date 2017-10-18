Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges

A former teacher at Fresno Adventist Academy has been arrested on several child molestation charges.Christopher Bispham was believed to be on the run and was arrested Saturday in Orlando, Florida, Fresno Police said.The U.S. Marshals assisted in bringing Bispham into custody. He's facing 15 different charges of child molestation dating from 2013 to 2016.Fresno Police detectives said they are the lead investigators on the case and believe all the incidents happened while Bispham was a teacher at Adventist Academy.Officers are now working to get Bispham sent back to Fresno to face charges.