2 homes destroyed by fire in Kings County

In the South Valley two homes have been destroyed by fire. (KFSN)

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the South Valley two homes have been destroyed by fire. The incident happened at 10 a half Avenue and Hanford Armona Road in Hanford.

Firefighters said they received a call about a house fire around 3:40 Tuesday morning. When they arrived one mobile homes was fully engulfed in flames, no one was living in the home. That fire spread to the one next door where one person lived, that person was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials said that road 10 and a half between Houston and Hanford Armona road will be closed for a couple more hours.
