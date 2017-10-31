FRESNO COUNTY

2 men arrested after being accused of stealing van and gun

Two men are in the Fresno County jail after being accused of having a stolen van from a local plumbing company and a stolen gun. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Two men are in the Fresno County jail after being accused of having a stolen van from a local plumbing company and a stolen gun. The arrests happened Monday at a home near Clinton and Hayes.

Officers took 26-year-old Colt Merce and 41-year-old Roberto Gonzalez into custody. Police said the two stole a 2001 Chevy van from Northeast Fresno.

Several people were detained at the home, but Mercer and Gonzalez were arrested. Several items inside the van were also confiscated.

The two were booked into the Fresno County jail on felony auto theft, drug and weapons charges.
