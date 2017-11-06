2 people sent to the hospital after shooting in Southwest Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Southwest Fresno home that sent two people to the hospital. It happened at around 1:45 Monday morning near Church and Elm.Authorities said they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to their legs. The two were discovered inside a vehicle parked in front of a house-- both victims are expected to recover.Police said they are looking for more evidence and taking witness statements as they work to identify a suspect in this attack.