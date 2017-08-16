3 suspects in the shooting death of Christopher Leon in custody, police asking for help finding 3 more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2315208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Christopher Leon, 22, was shot and killed right in front of his mother and step dad Saturday night during a robbery.

The stereo shop and jewelry store was targeted by six teen aged boys on the evening of Saturday August 5th. Three entered the store and made off with a tray of jewelry. Christopher Leon, the owner's son, was wrestling with one of the robbers."And it was during that struggling where Christopher Leon was holding Angel Morelos on the ground, when Angel retrieved a firearm, held it over his shoulder, fired twice, hit Christopher Leon in the face," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.Morelos and four others got away, a 12-year-old and another youth were captured-- another suspect turned himself in.Police are looking for Morelos, and 17-year-old Angelo Sanchez. Their victim, Leon was killed in front of his mother and other family members."They have had to suffer a horrific ordeal simply because they were operating a business, trying to do the right thing," said Dyer.Leon had defended the family business a year ago, capturing a robbery suspect and holding him for police."He may have felt this was going to turn out in a similar way-- unfortunately what he did not know is the suspect he was holding down was armed with a handgun," Dyer said.Because a person was killed all six of the suspects, including the juveniles, can be charged with murder.A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Angel Morelos and Angelo Sanchez.