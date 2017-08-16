FRESNO

3 suspects in the shooting death of Christopher Leon in custody, police asking for help finding 3 more

EMBED </>More Videos

Angel Morelos and four others got away, a 12-year-old and another youth were captured-- another suspect turned himself in. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The stereo shop and jewelry store was targeted by six teen aged boys on the evening of Saturday August 5th. Three entered the store and made off with a tray of jewelry. Christopher Leon, the owner's son, was wrestling with one of the robbers.

"And it was during that struggling where Christopher Leon was holding Angel Morelos on the ground, when Angel retrieved a firearm, held it over his shoulder, fired twice, hit Christopher Leon in the face," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Morelos and four others got away, a 12-year-old and another youth were captured-- another suspect turned himself in.

EMBED More News Videos

Christopher Leon, 22, was shot and killed right in front of his mother and step dad Saturday night during a robbery.



Police are looking for Morelos, and 17-year-old Angelo Sanchez. Their victim, Leon was killed in front of his mother and other family members.

"They have had to suffer a horrific ordeal simply because they were operating a business, trying to do the right thing," said Dyer.

Leon had defended the family business a year ago, capturing a robbery suspect and holding him for police.

"He may have felt this was going to turn out in a similar way-- unfortunately what he did not know is the suspect he was holding down was armed with a handgun," Dyer said.

Because a person was killed all six of the suspects, including the juveniles, can be charged with murder.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Angel Morelos and Angelo Sanchez.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingarmed robberyrobberyfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
FUSD middle school students treated to brand new water filling station
Downtown Fresno changing as renovations continue
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
California Lieutenant Governor makes stop in Fresno
More fresno
Top Stories
More than 200 fire crews in Yosemite National Park trying suppress the South Fork Fire
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
Man injured in Fresno County shooting, suspect arrested
Amid resignations, Trump announces end to manufacturing council
5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii
Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community
Show More
Tulare City Council drafts new policy on chamber use, may affect hospital board meetings
Residents from Valley communities sit down with billionaire philanthropist to discuss access to clean water
Wisconsin man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Visitors continue to go to Yosemite while South Fork Fire continues to burn near Wawona
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
More News
Top Video
More than 200 fire crews in Yosemite National Park trying suppress the South Fork Fire
FUSD middle school students treated to brand new water filling station
Downtown Fresno changing as renovations continue
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
More Video