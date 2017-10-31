40-year-old Coral Lytle pleads not guilty to having sex with two teenagers

Standing next to her attorney, Coral Lytle entered a not guilty plea during her preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.The 40-year-old is charged with having sex with two teenagers. Police say the parent of a 15-year-old contacted them on Friday about the inappropriate relationship.Visalia Police's Violent Crimes Unit then took over the investigation."Yeah our detectives became involved with the investigation and through that investigation, they were able to identify a second juvenile male, that male was 14-years of age, that was also involved in a relationship with the same suspect," said Visalia Police Department's, Sgt. Damon Maurice.Lytle was arrested Friday night, and on Tuesday afternoon, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed charges against her.The criminal complaint lists the twelve felony counts, including lewd acts upon a child, and distributing or showing child or youth pornography to a minor. Police say the crimes took place somewhere in Visalia late last month and earlier this month."We are investigating them, putting a lot of manpower and resources towards this investigation and at this point, we've identified two victims, and we hope that's it," said Maurice.But police ask anyone with additional information to contact them.They say it is an ongoing investigation, and they will be looking into Lytle's past.