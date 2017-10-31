40-year-old Coral Lytle pleads not guilty to having sex with two teenagers

EMBED </>More Videos

Lytle was arrested Friday night, and on Tuesday afternoon, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed charges against her. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Standing next to her attorney, Coral Lytle entered a not guilty plea during her preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The 40-year-old is charged with having sex with two teenagers. Police say the parent of a 15-year-old contacted them on Friday about the inappropriate relationship.

Visalia Police's Violent Crimes Unit then took over the investigation.

"Yeah our detectives became involved with the investigation and through that investigation, they were able to identify a second juvenile male, that male was 14-years of age, that was also involved in a relationship with the same suspect," said Visalia Police Department's, Sgt. Damon Maurice.

Lytle was arrested Friday night, and on Tuesday afternoon, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed charges against her.

The criminal complaint lists the twelve felony counts, including lewd acts upon a child, and distributing or showing child or youth pornography to a minor. Police say the crimes took place somewhere in Visalia late last month and earlier this month.

"We are investigating them, putting a lot of manpower and resources towards this investigation and at this point, we've identified two victims, and we hope that's it," said Maurice.

But police ask anyone with additional information to contact them.

They say it is an ongoing investigation, and they will be looking into Lytle's past.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
molestationvisaliaFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in San Francisco
Bullard High School is taking steps to solve a possible hate crime
A special Halloween celebration for students at Addicott Elementary School
Fire crews battle dryer fire at Hilmar Cheese Company
Police looking for 268 painting and drawings stolen from parking lot in Los Banos
Missing woman and child found after Silver Alert issued
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Show More
Former Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster is not getting an acquittal, or a new trial
2 men arrested after being accused of stealing van and gun
Plane crashes south of Easton in Fresno County
Monday marked 80 years since the flagpole was planted and Old Glory waved over the airport
Police say men distracted employees to take merchandise from jewelry stores
More News
Top Video
Making your own altar for Dia de los Muertos
Missing woman and child found after Silver Alert issued
Police looking for 268 painting and drawings stolen from parking lot in Los Banos
Fire crews battle dryer fire at Hilmar Cheese Company
More Video