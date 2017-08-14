Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
Action Newsroom Live
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2281912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
(KFSN)
KFSN
Monday, August 14, 2017 12:55AM
Related Topics:
digital video
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating hit and run that leaves woman dead near Millerton Lake
Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia
Police and SWAT surround Southeast Fresno home in early morning standoff
Driver killed in train crash, in Merced
Hanford Police searching for suspects who vandalized cars
Show More
One woman injured after gunfire tears through Northwest Fresno apartment
Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrests robbery suspect who also attack K-9 officer
More News
Top Video
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno