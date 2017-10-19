Activist arrested for Fulton Street vandalism

Fresno Police say 53-year-old Dallas Blanchard was arrested for the vandalism of Downtown Fresno's Fulton Street.Dallas Blanchard is a known political activist who has participated in several protests in the area.Blanchard was caught by a surveillance camera on a neighboring business, police say. They said the footage shows Blanchard slinging paint at one of the reported signs and the latex paint matches vandalism at other sites.None of the freshly renewed statuary and artwork were hit.