FRESNO

Activist arrested for Fulton Street vandalism

53-year-old Dallas Blanchard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say 53-year-old Dallas Blanchard was arrested for the vandalism of Downtown Fresno's Fulton Street.

Dallas Blanchard is a known political activist who has participated in several protests in the area.

Blanchard was caught by a surveillance camera on a neighboring business, police say. They said the footage shows Blanchard slinging paint at one of the reported signs and the latex paint matches vandalism at other sites.
None of the freshly renewed statuary and artwork were hit.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fulton streetvandalismfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fulton Street Party Events
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Gang member arrested with sawed off shotgun in West Central Fresno
Fresno Mayor releases statement after the passing of Ambassador Phillip Sanchez
More fresno
Top Stories
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Show More
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos