HIT AND RUN

After losing son in Reedley hit and run crash, parents plead for driver to come forward

EMBED </>More Videos

About a week ago, Nelson Beasley Sr. saw his son for the last time. It was at Walmart, where Nelson Beasley Jr. worked. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
About a week ago, Nelson Beasley Sr. saw his son for the last time. It was at Walmart, where Nelson Beasley Jr. worked.

The conversation was brief, but representative of the close relationship they had.

"I said, stay strong son,'" Nelson Beasley Sr. said.

Around 3:30 Sunday morning, just south of Reedley city limits, the California Highway Patrol says a car struck Nelson as he was biking north on Frankwood Avenue, also known as Road 56.

A little while later, Nelson's father learned what happened. He knew he had to see the scene.

"I know it's horrific," Beasley Sr. said. "They already gave me detail. But I just wanted to go out there where he was. So every time I go out there I'm better and better."

"To the person who did this, know that you took away a young man who could have been a great old man," said Kathy Lopez, Beasley's mother.

Nelson's parents say their son, who went to Immanuel High School, Reedley College, and most recently College of the Sequoias, was gifted in many ways.

He was a great basketball player and won awards at the Big Fresno Fair for the art he created. His mother says he was the best hugger, but because of the severity of his injuries, she couldn't touch him or see him again.

"I don't think I'm the same person anymore that I was before he left me," Lopez said. "I'm not going to be that person anymore."

Right now, the CHP says they haven't made any arrests and have no suspect leads.

"You can't tell me they're not thinking about that every minute," Lopez said. "You can't tell me when they close their eyes, they don't see my son under their car. So just come forward. I mean you murdered my son, basically, by leaving-that's murder now in my eyes."

Services for Nelson will take place next Thursday morning 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Reedley.

Beasley's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runreedleyReedleyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIT AND RUN
Visalia man sentenced for hit and run death of brother-in-law
Woman killed while leaving Fresno church remembered
Family mourns death of woman, hit and run
Fresno Police arrested suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
More hit and run
Top Stories
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
Small brush fire causes traffic problems in Oakhurst
Activist arrested for Fulton Street vandalism
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Show More
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
More News
Top Video
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Fulton Street Party Events
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
More Video