After losing son in Reedley hit and run crash, parents plead for driver to come forward

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --About a week ago, Nelson Beasley Sr. saw his son for the last time. It was at Walmart, where Nelson Beasley Jr. worked.
The conversation was brief, but representative of the close relationship they had.
"I said, stay strong son,'" Nelson Beasley Sr. said.
Around 3:30 Sunday morning, just south of Reedley city limits, the California Highway Patrol says a car struck Nelson as he was biking north on Frankwood Avenue, also known as Road 56.
A little while later, Nelson's father learned what happened. He knew he had to see the scene.
"I know it's horrific," Beasley Sr. said. "They already gave me detail. But I just wanted to go out there where he was. So every time I go out there I'm better and better."
"To the person who did this, know that you took away a young man who could have been a great old man," said Kathy Lopez, Beasley's mother.
Nelson's parents say their son, who went to Immanuel High School, Reedley College, and most recently College of the Sequoias, was gifted in many ways.
He was a great basketball player and won awards at the Big Fresno Fair for the art he created. His mother says he was the best hugger, but because of the severity of his injuries, she couldn't touch him or see him again.
"I don't think I'm the same person anymore that I was before he left me," Lopez said. "I'm not going to be that person anymore."
Right now, the CHP says they haven't made any arrests and have no suspect leads.
"You can't tell me they're not thinking about that every minute," Lopez said. "You can't tell me when they close their eyes, they don't see my son under their car. So just come forward. I mean you murdered my son, basically, by leaving-that's murder now in my eyes."
Services for Nelson will take place next Thursday morning 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Reedley.
Beasley's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.