Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody

A 2-month-old baby allegedly abducted by his father in the Lebec area has been found safely, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Saturday.Officials said suspect Jeffrey Michael Gomes was taken into custody, and baby Jefferson Gomes was found unharmed.Further details and the location of the pair's whereabouts were not immediately released as the investigation was ongoing.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the 42-year-old father took his biological baby after a domestic violence incident on Friday in Fort Tejon.A truck believed to be driven by the suspect was possibly spotted near Los Angeles International Airport Saturday morning, police said. A person reported seeing the suspect's truck exiting LAX and when officers began scanning both platforms of the airport, officers said they saw a truck also matching the description but then lost sight of it.