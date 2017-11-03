Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month old child from Fort Tejon

An Amber Alert was issued for parts of central and Southern California for a 1-month-old infant abducted from Fort Tejon.The suspect was described as Jeffrey Michael Gomes, 42, a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 207 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans. He was driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, with California license plate 02390P1.He is considered armed and dangerous.The child who was abducted is Jefferson Gomes. He is a 1-month-old Asian child, weighing 12 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a navy blue onesie.Anyone who spots the suspect or child should call 911.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.