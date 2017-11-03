AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month old child from Fort Tejon

An Amber Alert was issued for a man driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup with CA license plate 02390P1 in the abduction of an infant from Fort Tejon on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. (KABC)

An Amber Alert was issued for parts of central and Southern California for a 1-month-old infant abducted from Fort Tejon.

The suspect was described as Jeffrey Michael Gomes, 42, a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 207 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans. He was driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, with California license plate 02390P1.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The child who was abducted is Jefferson Gomes. He is a 1-month-old Asian child, weighing 12 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a navy blue onesie.

Anyone who spots the suspect or child should call 911.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
