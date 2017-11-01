An officer involved shooting in Dos Palos ended with an arrest

Police say officers responded to a disturbance call at Valeria Street and Folsom Avenue. When officers arrived, they say a 21-year-old Hispanic man brandished a gun.

Authorities say the officer felt he was in danger and fired his gun but no one was injured. It is unknown how many shots were fired, but did confirm the officer is out on wellness leave while they investigate.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released.
