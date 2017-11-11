At least 20 kids injured after stairwell collapses at San Diego paintball center

SAN DIEGO (KFSN) --
At least 20 children were injured after a stairwell collapsed at a paintball center in San Diego Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at Total Combat Paintball in the 1600 block of Main Street, according to ABC affiliate KGTV.

It was unclear what caused the stairwell platform to collapse, authorities said. The children's injuries were minor to moderate, according to the San Diego Fire Department PIO.

Authorities said parents arrived at the scene to be reunited with their children. It was unclear if anyone was transported to a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child injuredchildrenpaintballcollapseSan DiegoSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
Fresno PD is cracking down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
The Central Valley's Sikh community is celebrating a month of giving
George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
Show More
Madera native got the surprise of a lifetime for serving his country
Going to the drive thru has a whole new meaning in Nevada
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Teviston receives emergency funding after water claimed unsafe to drink
Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
More Photos