Attorney says body cam footage shows LAPD officer planting cocaine

EMBED </>More Videos

An internal investigation has been launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after an attorney released body camera footage he said shows an officer planting cocaine in a client's wallet. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KFSN) --
An internal investigation has been launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after an attorney released body camera footage he said shows an officer planting cocaine in a client's wallet.

Body cam video shows LAPD officers detaining 52-year-old Ronald Shields after a hit-and-run in North Hollywood. Shields' attorney claims it also shows one of the officers planting what turned out to be cocaine in his client's wallet.

"Showing it to his partner, Officer Lee, he then motions that he's going to put the drugs in my client's wallet and does so all on video," said attorney Steve Levine.

Shields believes when the officer turned on his body cam, it automatically saved the previous 30 seconds -- that's when, he alleges, the evidence was planted.

"In slow motion, you can see there's something square in his right hand, then he cups that hand and then there's something in his right hand, he leans forward, at that point I contend he put the drugs on the ground," Levine added.

The LAPD released a statement saying, "The LAPD takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and, as in all cases, will conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether the alleged actions are supported by reliable evidence."

Levine said his client was not carrying drugs, and he's asking a judge to suppress the evidence.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police officerlapdinvestigationdrugsLos AngelesNorth HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 shot in Malaga, Fresno County Sheriff says
Three in custody after home invasion in Clovis
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Central Valley's faith leaders take look at how to keep their churches safe
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits region between Iraq, Iran
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Could Selena children's book dethrone 'Harry Potter'?
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
Show More
Three people are dead after a three-car accident in Madera County
At least 20 kids injured in stairwell collapse in San Diego
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
The Central Valley's Sikh community celebrates a month of giving
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
More Video