FRESNO

Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies have arrested 38-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars meant to purchase school supplies. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Deputies have arrested 38-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars meant to purchase school supplies.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez was a temporary employee at Powers-Ginsburg Elementary School and ran a parent foundation there. The group held several fundraising events to purchase school supplies for students.

Investigators said Rodriguez stole about $8,000 from the group and claimed they found financial records at her home.

Rodriguez is now in the Fresno County Jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fresno unified school districtfresnoembezzlementarrestFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Jurors hear Fresno man explain what happened on day he admits to killing wife and her lover
Fresno State President holds annual address to mark the start of new school year
PG&E getting ready for solar eclipse which will cause solar power production to drop
More fresno
Top Stories
Authorities arrest suspect involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Jurors hear Fresno man explain what happened on day he admits to killing wife and her lover
Charles Manson seen in newly released mugshot
Legal cannabis to create regulatory jobs on state, local levels
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
Police operation underway after 'possible terrorist attack' south of Barcelona
Show More
Los Banos Elemenary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona attack
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live
Authorities arrest suspect involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Some walnut growers choosing machine over manual labor
More Video