Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars

Deputies have arrested 38-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars meant to purchase school supplies.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez was a temporary employee at Powers-Ginsburg Elementary School and ran a parent foundation there. The group held several fundraising events to purchase school supplies for students.Investigators said Rodriguez stole about $8,000 from the group and claimed they found financial records at her home.Rodriguez is now in the Fresno County Jail.