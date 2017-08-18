FRESNO COUNTY

Authorities arrest suspect involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Thursday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Marie Cuevas Razo. Authorities believe she was behind the driver that hit the 49-year-old woman. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With two of his six kids by his side, Ray Santos said the pain of losing his wife Vanney "Sandy" Santos is still fresh.

"My heart is pumping, my adrenaline is going, and the anger is coming out."

Sandy was walking alone Saturday evening near Millerton Lake, when she was hit by a car. The driver took off, leaving her body on the side of the road for 15 hours according to her husband.

"Not stopping-- that's the killer, that's the killer for everybody," said Ray.

Thursday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Marie Cuevas Razo. Authorities believe she was behind the wheel of her 2014 gray Dodge Charger when she hit the 49-year-old woman.

"Apparently it was an anonymous tip, the person heard someone else talking and put two and two together after seeing news reporter and contacted authorities," said Ray.

Sandy's daughter, Franchette, says the arrest for now is a relief.

"It's a relief there's people who this happens to them and they don't find out anything."

But it still does not provide any closure and until that happens, Franchette is holding onto cell phone video taken a couple weeks ago in Napa. It shows Sandy sitting at a table with all of her kids, celebrating the birthday of the man she loved for 25 years.

"You could tell she liked it there and the last thing she said to me was when we left was thank you-- thanks, that was fun, thanks for letting us come out here," Franchette said. "She is just really going to be missed you know, I'm just glad that they found someone."

Razo, who is 60-years-old, is facing vehicular manslaughter charges. According to the Fresno Sheriff website she has bonded out of the Fresno County Jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runMillerton Lakefresno countyarrestFresno CountyMillerton Lake
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mother of six identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Millerton Lake
FRESNO COUNTY
Different ways Valley residents are gearing up to watch the solar eclipse
Thousands of students head back to school in Sanger Unified
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
2 measures on the ballot in special election to keep police department funded in Mendota
More fresno county
Top Stories
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars
Jurors hear Fresno man explain what happened on day he admits to killing wife and her lover
Charles Manson seen in newly released mugshot
Legal cannabis to create regulatory jobs on state, local levels
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
Police operation underway after 'possible terrorist attack' south of Barcelona
Show More
Los Banos Elemenary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona attack
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars
Some walnut growers choosing machine over manual labor
More Video