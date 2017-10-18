Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police

On Elm Street, in Livingston, loved ones gathered to remember Ezekiel Duran.The 18-year-old was killed after officers shot him on Tuesday. Authorities say they were responding to a call of shots fired from the apartment complex where the young man was staying while visiting his uncle.During our interview, his father, Juan Duran, broke down."Not having him here--not seeing him going inside the house," said Duran.In a letter that he read, Duran described his son as a kind-hearted, good person."He did not always make the best decisions but far from what they are painting him to be my son did have any mental health issues."Duran's grandmother says the hardest part is not being able to see him."We are all just hurting like ripped out our hurts for everybody here because everybody loved him," said Esther Jordan.While detectives say Duran had a handgun, family and friends question if that is true."He didn't carry things like that on him."