CALIFORNIA

Bridges across California in dire need of repairs

EMBED </>More News Videos

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 5 percent of all bridges in the state need repairs. (KGO-TV )

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 5 percent of all bridges in the state need repairs.

Four of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges are in the Bay Area.

Among those in need of repair are the bridge at interstate 680 over Monument Boulevard in Contra Costa County, the bridge on 880 over San Leandro Creek, 280 over the Lawrence Expressway and 101 over Cordilleras Creek in Redwood City.

Nearly 56,000 bridges across the country are considered to be structurally deficient, including the famed Brooklyn Bridge.
Related Topics:
automotivetransportationbridgeconstructionroad repairtrafficu.s. & worldsafety
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Many families living near Oroville Dam still reluctant to move back home
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend
California dams lagging behind inspection schedules
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
Authorities lift mandatory evacuation order for those living below the Oroville Dam
More california
AUTOMOTIVE
Six car safety sensors to clean this winter
Made in Mexico, popular on US highways
Lisa Frank lovers' dream pickup truck hits the market
Ford recalls 680,000 cars; seat belts may not hold in crash
More Automotive
Top Stories
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified chooses interim superintendent
Madera Unified fires superintendent
Fresno police arrested man accused of hit and run that left a pedestrian dead
Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend
Show More
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
Many families living near Oroville Dam still reluctant to move back home
Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary
A dozen people protest outside Nunes' Visalia office
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Texas city
More News
Top Video
Fresno police arrested man accused of hit and run that left a pedestrian dead
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Mural in Downtown Fresno celebrates the Valley's rich creative history
Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County
More Video