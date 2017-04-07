RECALL

Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure

The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a vehicle displayed at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon)

DETROIT --
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Korean automakers' most popular models including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars. Also covered are Kia Optima midsize cars from 2011 through 2014, Kia Sportage SUVs from 2011 through 2013 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2012 through 2014.

The companies say that debris left from manufacturing can restrict oil flow to connecting rod bearings. That can increase temperatures and cause the bearings to wear and fail.

Hyundai and Kia will notify owners and dealers will inspect the engines. They'll replace the block if needed at no cost. The recall is scheduled to start on May 19.
