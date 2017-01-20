DISTRACTION

Lisa Frank lovers' dream pickup truck hits the market
EMBED </>More News Videos

A uniquely tricked-out pickup truck is going for $100,000 at a local dealership. (Trey Roedy)

HOUSTON --
If Lisa Frank was your jam in the 1990s and you're now in the market for a pickup truck, one local business has the car you've been waiting your entire life for.

This one-of-a-kind, rainbow-wrapped 2017 Ford Super Duty pickup truck is on the market at Tire and Wheel Master in southwest Houston.

PHOTOS: Custom Lisa Frank truck hits the market
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

The custom whip comes loaded with purple, 26-inch Specialty Forged rims and 40-inch tires.

There's a catch, though -- all of this kaleidoscopic goodness comes with a steep $100,000 price tag.

According to Tire and Wheel Master owner Henry Valasquez, custom wrap jobs like this can take up to a week to complete. The wraps are crafted out of vinyl and and molded to each vehicle with a heated gun.

The installations do not damage a car's original paint job -- in fact, they can actually protect a vehicle's paintwork for scratches and chips that result from normal wear and tear. They can be removed "without much effort," according to the Tire and Wheel Master website.

Some of Valasquez's most eye-catching past creations include a Tiffany blue Bentley, a gold GMC, a mirrored pickup truck and a pink SUV in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month:

Related Topics:
automotivetrucksbuzzworthydistractionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISTRACTION
Antonio Brown: 'Absolutely regret Facebook Live situation'
House cat gets into staring match with bobcat
Presidents and their pets
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
More distraction
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford recalls 680,000 cars; seat belts may not hold in crash
SPONSORED: Nissan's 'Star Wars'-themed Rogue is out of this world
Stranded with no spare tire
Tesla to end free use of supercharging stations
More Automotive
Top Stories
First Zika virus infection found in Fresno County
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99 near Fowler
2 men injured in shooting near elementary school in Central Fresno
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Trump May Have Early Chance to Target ISIS Leader
South Valley criminals stealing trailers at an astonishing rate
Show More
Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
Former Orange Cove teacher facing new charges after arrest for having inappropriate contact with students
Mexican drug lord El Chapo lands in New York to face charges
Rain causing sloppy conditions and harvesting delays for Valley citrus growers
Cities across the state are asking for emergency water restrictions to be lifted
More News
Top Video
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
South Valley criminals stealing trailers at an astonishing rate
Former Orange Cove teacher facing new charges after arrest for having inappropriate contact with students
Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
More Video