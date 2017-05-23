Local expert gives tips on what we should know before hitting the road in hot weather

Wet weather may be in the rear view mirror but summer like temperatures could mean trouble for your car."When the temperatures get high we see a lot of battery failures," said Rusty Rasmussen, Rasmussen Auto Repair.Tow truck companies throughout the Central Valley see a spike when it comes to heat related car incidents."Seventy five-percent are things they didn't expect-- sudden water leak, a not start situation, something that's failed on the car that's left them unusable," said Rasmussen.Rasmussen said their most common heat related rescues are sudden break downs and flat tires."When it gets hot, that temperature in the tire will cause the material that holds it together to come apart, or de-laminate, and that's when the air starts getting between the surfaces."Before embarking on any summer road trips you will want to check your cooling system-- not necessarily your air conditioning.Rasmussen said, "The radiator, the hoses, the antifreeze, the cooling fans function."As for cranking up the AC, don't be alarmed if you see the condensation leaking from your car. If it's anything with color or anything that remains where you parked, that could be warning signs of trouble."A lubrication to the engine, or functionality to the power steering transmission-- if you don't keep up with them, or know what it is, or correct it, eventually it could lead to a greater repair than you had anticipated," said Rasmussen.Between the heat and holiday weekend, auto shops like Rasmussen are looking at a busy Tuesday morning.AAA is predicting more than 330,000 motorists will be stranded over the Memorial Day weekend.