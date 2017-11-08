Pay less for car insurance, cheaper is not always better

Are high car insurance premiums driving you nuts? Consumer Reports says there are plenty of ways to cut your premiums and still get the coverage you can count on. Start by picking a top-rated insurer."Don't be short-sighted. It's not just about getting the lowest premium. You want to make sure you get a company that's going to pay your claim, in a reasonable amount of time and gives you good service," said Tobie Stanger.Then, be sure to set the right deductible. A higher deductible reduces your monthly premium, but you'll pay more out of pocket if you have a claim."It's generally a good bet, just make sure you have enough to pay that deductible if your luck runs out," said Tobie Stanger.If you're a driver with low-risk behaviors, you can lower rates by asking about discounts for things like drivers who do not use their car for long commutes, students with good grades, teen drivers who take driver-training or mature drivers who take a defensive driving course. Having a good credit score can also save you a few bucks.And, consider bundling your policies. Buying auto and home insurance from the same company could lead to a hefty discount.All good strategies, to help you drive down your auto insurance costs.