Tips on how to reach 200,000 miles on your car

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you think you cannot make your car last more than 200,000 miles, think again.

The secret? Staying on top of maintenance. Never ignore service indicators in newer cars and for older cars and always read the maintenance schedule listed in the owner's manual.

"Following the schedule is key to getting your car to 200,000 miles. Do not delay routine oil and filter changes, belt replacements or tire rotations," said Linkov.

How often you service your car can vary depending on climate and other factors. Under severe rain or heat or if you drive in dusty conditions -- shorter service intervals may be necessary.

"That might mean, for example, changing your oil more regularly - sometimes twice as often, but in the long run it's worth it," said Jon Linkov.

Do not be too thrifty with your additives. The wrong oil or transmission fluid could wreak havoc on your car or even void your warranty.

Buy genuine parts like belts and hoses from name-brand suppliers. And tackle rust early. Remember, if anything smells, looks, or sounds off, it probably is.

Also, beware of shops who want to service the car more than what the manual or service indicator tells you, or it could cost you hundreds of dollars.

With a little elbow grease and a mechanic you trust, you could be driving your car for a very long time.
