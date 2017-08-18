CALIFORNIA

Bay Area man killed in Barcelona terror attack

The family of an East Bay man who was in Barcelona with his wife has confirmed that he was a victim of Thursday's terror attack. (KGO-TV)

LAFAYETTE, Calif. --
The family of an East Bay man who was in Barcelona with his wife has confirmed that he was a victim of Thursday's terror attack.

Dan Tucker, the father of 43-year-old Lafayette resident Jared Tucker, tells ABC7 his son was on his honeymoon when he was killed. Dan says his son's wife, Heidi, has tentatively identified her husband's remains.

Jared's father tells ABC7's Leslie Brinkley that his son was a great guy with a large circle of friends and was loved by everybody. Though Jared and Heidi were married a year ago, Dan says this was their delayed honeymoon. They spent four days in Paris and then went to visit a good friend in Barcelona.

According to Dan, the three were walking on the street when Jared split off to find a restroom. Then, the terror attack happened.

"They were walking through downtown when he stopped to use the restroom, moments later all hell broke loose and Heidi was swept up in the terrified crowd and she lost sight of Jared," said brother-in-law Kalani Kalanui.


Dan tells ABC7 that Heidi was called to the U.S. Consulate this morning and was showed photos of his body. She tentatively identified his remains and is at the morgue at this time.

The family is planning a memorial service at a Mormon church in Walnut Creek.

Jared is survived by three teenage daughters, his mother and father, and three sisters.

A spokesperson for the Jared and Heidi Nunes Tucker family issued this statement on Friday morning: "At present Jared's wife Heidi is not issuing a statement and will issue a formal statement tomorrow. For now, she asks that the community and media hold their family up in prayer and asks for the privacy during this difficult time."
