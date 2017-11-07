U.S. & WORLD

Binge Watchers Beware: Scammers are trying to use Netflix to get your personal information

Thieves are trying to gather personal information from the company's 110-million subscribers. (KFSN)

An email scam is targeting Netflix users. Thieves are trying to gather personal information from the company's 110-million subscribers.

The email has the subject line that reads "your suspension notification." It tells recipients that Netflix needs them to update their billing information to keep their account from being canceled and includes a link that takes them to a fake Netflix website.

They are then asked to enter their information, including credit card numbers.
