50th annual World Ag Expo kicks off

The annual event features the latest cutting edge agricultural technology and equipment, and of course the live demonstrations.

TULARE, California (KFSN) --
Thousands from around the world are making their way to Tulare.

This is one of the largest annual agricultural show of its kind, and Tuesday kicks off 50 years of the World Ag Expo.


Last year alone more than 106-thousand people from 79 countries came to interact with more than 15 hundred exhibitors -- over the 2.6 million square feet of show grounds.

Thousands from around the world are making their way to Tulare.


Gates open at 9 a.m., tickets are $15 dollars at the door.

