Amazon announces Fresno fulfillment center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Amazon said the 855,000-square-foot facility will create 1,500 new full-time jobs in Fresno. They say employees will receive a competitive hourly wage and a comprehensive benefit package.

The facility will specialize in handling smaller-sized items such as books, electronic devices and children's toys.

"We are very excited to expand our network into Fresno and throughout the San Joaquin Valley as a region," said Akash Chauhan, Amazon's Vice President of North American Operations. "There are several factors we consider when deciding on where to place a new fulfillment center. Most importantly, we look to see where we can improve Prime benefits with faster shipping speeds for customers and where there is a dedicated workforce that can raise the bar of our operational excellence. We know we'll find talent in abundance in Fresno to join the Amazon team."

Mayor Lee Brand said, "On behalf of the people of the City of Fresno, it is my pleasure to welcome Amazon to our wonderful city. We look forward to their fulfillment team joining our rapidly growing business community and building on the positive momentum that is energizing our economy. Amazon will not only provide quality jobs, they'll also bring a tradition of volunteering and partnering with local small businesses that are vital to our overall success. We are thankful for the job opportunities Amazon will offer to our residents and we will embrace Amazon and make them part of the fabric of our great city."

Amazon said this is their fifth fulfillment center in California's Central Valley, with three operating fulfillment centers located in Tracy and Patterson, and a fourth facility under construction in Sacramento.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs
