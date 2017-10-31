FRESNO

Another Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Northwest Fresno

(KFSN)

James W Jakobs
Dutch Bros Coffee confirms they're close to opening another location in Northwest Fresno.

The new location is scheduled to open early next year near Herndon Avenue and Palm Avenue near the Carmax.

This will be the 6th location in the Fresno area.

In March of 2016, Dutch Bros opened at Shaw and West - it was the first Dutch Bros location in the State that allows you to drive up or walk inside.

No word on whether this new location will be similar to the one at Shaw and West.

Dutch Bros is actively hiring people right now for their newest location so they can open up as soon as the building is complete.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscoffeefresnoFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Rock on! Dwayne Johnson takes special notice of Fresno State Student's costume
Fresno dentists buying back candy to send to troops and first responders overseas
Clinton Avenue overpass to open this week
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
More fresno
BUSINESS
SPONSORED: Paragon Granite Tips
Side Hustles
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
More Business
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
Runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in San Francisco
Fire crews battle dryer fire at Hilmar Cheese Company
Police looking for 268 painting and drawings stolen from parking lot in Los Banos
Silver Alert issued for missing woman and child
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Former Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster is not getting an acquittal, or a new trial
2 men arrested after being accused of stealing van and gun
Show More
Plane crashes south of Easton in Fresno County
Monday marked 80 years since the flagpole was planted and Old Glory waved over the airport
Police say men distracted employees to take merchandise from jewelry stores
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
The jury is now deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing his brother's girlfriend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos