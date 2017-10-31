Another Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Northwest Fresno

Dutch Bros Coffee confirms they're close to opening another location in Northwest Fresno.The new location is scheduled to open early next year near Herndon Avenue and Palm Avenue near the Carmax.This will be the 6th location in the Fresno area.In March of 2016, Dutch Bros opened at Shaw and West - it was the first Dutch Bros location in the State that allows you to drive up or walk inside.No word on whether this new location will be similar to the one at Shaw and West.Dutch Bros is actively hiring people right now for their newest location so they can open up as soon as the building is complete.