Business booming for Fresno medical supplier

The healthcare industry is fueling a local business, so much so they've expanded. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The healthcare industry is fueling a local business, so much so they've expanded.

At MultiMedical Systems in northwest Fresno, getting medical supplies to customers is serious business. Equipment like ventilators line their shelves, and they're ready to head out the door to hospitals across the area and they just expanded their 10,000 square foot facility.

"So, we've created a depot repair center and equipment is shipped in from different healthcare settings," said Michael McRoberts, who is the vice president of business development. "We repair the equipment and ship it back rather than have an expensive Biomed or service tech go on site to perform that equipment."

Repairs and rentals are a major part of their business. Employees do a lot of the work by hand as equipment comes in. The gear gets sanitized and is ready to ship. Founded in 1996 by Jeff Lagrutta, it's seen big growth in the past four years because of the need for health care.

"One of the things I always try to tell the technicians is the equipment you're working on, there's a good chance your family member might need to be on that piece of equipment or use a piece equipment," Lagrutta explained. "So, you decide how you need to make sure that piece of equipment is working properly."

The company serves hospitals from Stockton down to Bakersfield and to the coast. However, their wheelchair processing program with the prison system takes them across the state.

"Whereby, we have vehicles that travel throughout the state of California, we pick up wheelchairs that are in need of repair at the present facilities and we guarantee need to return them to the president within two weeks," company president Daren Kneeland said.

MMS says by having several services they're able to compete with national companies. With all the growth they've experienced, MultiMedical Systems says they're looking forward to adding more jobs in the future.
