FRESNO COUNTY

City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Parlier city leaders are hoping to use a shovel ready piece of land along with a number of tax incentives to lure a giant new call center to town and bring with it the potential for hundreds of jobs.

"This is huge for Parlier, because with the call center coming in it will bring, they say, starting at 400 jobs and growing up to about 5,000 jobs," said Sonia Hall, Parlier Community Development.

Fresno based Starrrhub is eyeing Parlier as its next location for a new Central Valley call center and training facility.

Starrrhub is an IT consulting provider that would contract a wide range of well-known companies at the proposed six acre site.

"These are companies like Google, HP, Microsoft, so those are the type of companies that would contract with the call center for those services," said Hall.

Starrrhub has promised to train all employees with a starting pay well above minimum wage.

This is positive news for a city already dealing with an extremely high jobless rate.

"We're at 30-percent, so we desperately need a lot of jobs here we don't have many to offer," said Alma Beltran, Parlier Mayor. "We need to bring more to our community-- more jobs, like 400 jobs to our community would be the best thing to happen for this town."

The City Council is expected to meet with Starrrhub executives as early as next week with hopes of hammering out a deal in the coming months.

"The City of Parlier is able to offer something other cities may not be able to offer-- some of our tax breaks we have here," said Hall. "Also grants and low to no interest loans."

Parlier could see some competition from cities like Fresno or Fowler to get the call center, but Parlier city leaders are confident their proposal is superior.
