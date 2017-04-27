Clovis business owners eagerly awaiting Clovis Rodeo crowds

The high action riding and wrestling brings fans to the Clovis Rodeo and it also brings a financial impact to the city. Officials estimate nearly $2-million is spent rodeo weekend alone."Hotels, the cowboys are buying fuel, meals, bars, restaurants. You go downtown any night this week and they're going to be lined up down the sidewalk waiting to get in somewhere. It's a big deal," said Gary Bower, Clovis Rodeo President.Bower said the cowboys and cowgirls come from across the country to compete here. The rodeo sees close to 45,000 people during the four day event and brings many to old town.Kuppa Joy Coffee House enjoys the increased business."I would say rodeo, maybe alcohol is the drink of choice, but we're always here to give them a pep in their step and get them back on that bull and ride it with a little bit of energy," said Zack Follett, Kuppa Joy Coffee House.Follett said he is stocking up on coffee, pastries, and staffing in preparation for the rodeo parade. He estimates business will more than double that day.Soup, Scoops, and More is also enjoying familiar and new faces rodeo weekend."Probably somewhere between 30 and 40-percent-- we'll have it on Saturday, the parade is Saturday morning that's always a fun event lots of kids. A family event," said Cora Shipley, Scoops, Soups, and More.Old Town officials said all of the shops will be open during the rodeo for shoppers and say it's often one of the best times to shop.Officials said while rodeo weekend spending is $2-million, those dollars will circulate throughout the city ultimately bringing in a $5.8 million impact that's good for Clovis.