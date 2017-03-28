FRESNO

Craft beer business' booming in Downtown Fresno

Leaders say Downtown Fresno is creating its own craft beer scene. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Michael Cruz says the brewery is now expanding its operations to keep up with demand.

"It definitely shows there are some strong interests in craft beer. That's all we serve on tap, there is not a domestic or a light beer that's served, it's all made by us, it's all local, it's all made downtown."

"Obviously in Downtown Fresno it's growing. I mean Tioga Sequoia obviously has planted their flag here and continue to grow. With new ownership at Full Circle Brewing we've seen a resurgence of breweries. And as of this year we will have added another four brewers," said Aaron Blaire, Downtown Fresno Partnership President and CEO.

Blaire said they hope to create a brewery district for people to walk and visit.

Over at new business Hop/PK, construction crews are busy building the taproom and restaurant.

"Now that the brewery scene is blowing up in Fresno, we've become very busy," said Sean Dempsey, Earth Builders.

Dempsey said he is working on other projects including Tioga Sequoia and Border Hop-- a full brewery and taproom going in on Broadway at the old pool table business.

Also on Broadway, 411 Broadway will have a brewery and distillery for hard alcohol; and Zach's Brewing is expected in the same area.

Also coming to the area will be brew education.

"They'll actually be able to walk through a few of the processes of the brewing process. They'll be able to mash in, they'll be able to taste their beer that will happen here-- and as far as the classroom scene, they'll get technical time as well," said Arthur Moye, Full Circle Brewing Company President/Hands on Education.

Moye said this is all due to a partnership between Full Circle and Fresno State's Extended University Program.

Fresno will welcome visitors to a new brewing scene and all six breweries are expected to be opening their doors and serving beer along the ales trail this fall.
