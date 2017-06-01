MERCED COUNTY

Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley

Chipotle was the latest victim of point-of-sale malware, which was used to steal information from credit card readers at several locations between late March and mid-April. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A massive cyber-attack leaves thousands of customer's credit and debit information at risk. Chipotle was the latest victim of point-of-sale malware, which was used to steal information from credit card readers at several locations between late March and mid-April.

"I had no idea about that-- that's something important that people would want to know, if they're constantly coming here," said Mary Ayala, Chipotle customer.

According to the company's website, both locations in Merced and Madera were involved in the breach. Sgt. Curtis Gorman with the Merced Police Department said they haven't received any reports of fraud yet but he said if you did visit the chain in the past two months you may want to check your accounts.

"Check your debit accounts, wherever that's coming from, your checking or savings, and make sure there's no unauthorized purchases."

Gorman said if you do see any suspicious charges act quickly, he said even the small unauthorized purchases need to be reported.

"They're testing-- testing the waters to see if they can use your credit number or credit card, if they use a little they're gonna step it up."

Gorman also recommends calling a major credit reporting company like Transunion, Experion, or Equifax to report any unauthorized activity.

"You can secure your credit a little bit by asking them to flag your credit. You try to make a purchase you would receive a call from your credit source asking."

The company states the malware was removed during the investigation but the breach isn't stopping fans of the popular burrito chain from stopping by.

"I guess it's taking a risk wherever you use your credit card-- it could possibly happen," said Vangie Pedroza, Chipotle customer.

According to the website, five stores in Fresno were also involved in the breach.

Police said you could file a police report, but the best thing to do is call your bank immediately.

The company states they are also using cyber security to enhance security measures.
