Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters

Cities across the U.S. are going all out to lure Amazon's second headquarters or HQ2 big boxes in Birmingham. A big cactus to make Tucson's point. Fresno joined the frenzy with its own bid.It does not offer a dollar in incentives. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are you still listening?Fresno Mayor Lee Brand hopes Amazon will be enticed by the chance to transform a community, especially the downtown area which was identified as a perfect landing spot for Amazon."We propose entering into a 100-year lease that will place 85 percent of every tax dollar generated by this project back into the community," said Brand.High-Speed Rail plays a major role in the Fresno push. City leaders say that would the key to attracting top engineering and software talent."We are unique because with High-Speed Rail we'll be able to get from Fresno to downtown San Jose in about 45 minutes," said Economic Development Director Larry Westerlund.The mayor outlined his grand plan in a letter the Bezos."It's probably a long shot to be realistic," said Brand."I think our chances are slim for getting this but if you don't go to the plate you can't take a swing at it," said Westerlund.