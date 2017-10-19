AMAZON

Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters

Cities across the U.S. are going all out to lure Amazon's second headquarters or HQ2 big boxes in Birmingham. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cities across the U.S. are going all out to lure Amazon's second headquarters or HQ2 big boxes in Birmingham. A big cactus to make Tucson's point. Fresno joined the frenzy with its own bid.

It does not offer a dollar in incentives. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are you still listening?

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand hopes Amazon will be enticed by the chance to transform a community, especially the downtown area which was identified as a perfect landing spot for Amazon.

"We propose entering into a 100-year lease that will place 85 percent of every tax dollar generated by this project back into the community," said Brand.

High-Speed Rail plays a major role in the Fresno push. City leaders say that would the key to attracting top engineering and software talent.

"We are unique because with High-Speed Rail we'll be able to get from Fresno to downtown San Jose in about 45 minutes," said Economic Development Director Larry Westerlund.

The mayor outlined his grand plan in a letter the Bezos.

"It's probably a long shot to be realistic," said Brand.

"I think our chances are slim for getting this but if you don't go to the plate you can't take a swing at it," said Westerlund.
