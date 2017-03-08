Dunkin' Donuts opens in Hanford, 1st in the Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1790476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new restaurant will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and will employ approximately 75 crew members.

A popular east coast chain has just opened up shop in the South Valley.The Dunkin' Donuts shop is the first of many Central Valley locations expected to open. The grand opening kicked off at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and included food and beverage samples, special giveaways and an appearance by Dunkin' Donuts' mascot Cuppy.The new restaurant will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and will employ approximately 75 crew members. The company has more than 12,200 restaurants in 45 countries worldwide.