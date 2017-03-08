GOOD NEWS

Dunkin' Donuts opens in Hanford, 1st in the Valley

EMBED </>More News Videos

A popular east coast chain has just opened up shop in the South Valley.

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A popular east coast chain has just opened up shop in the South Valley.

The Dunkin' Donuts shop is the first of many Central Valley locations expected to open. The grand opening kicked off at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and included food and beverage samples, special giveaways and an appearance by Dunkin' Donuts' mascot Cuppy.

The new restaurant will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and will employ approximately 75 crew members. The company has more than 12,200 restaurants in 45 countries worldwide.
EMBED More News Videos

The new restaurant will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and will employ approximately 75 crew members.

Related Topics:
businesskings countydunkin' donutsgood newsfoodHanford
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD NEWS
Man giving back to Valley veterans by cleaning headstones
Toddler with heart defect gets picture perfect promposal
Bond measure helping Madera fire and police make much needed changes
Some Valley children got the Kids Day celebration started early with a Carnival
More good news
BUSINESS
Ag and Energy report
Fresno's first Steak 'N Shake is now open for business
Brawny Woman replaces Man for Women's History Month
New crowdfunding website aims to help people fund farmland
More Business
Top Stories
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Show More
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
More News
Top Video
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Ag and Energy report
More Video