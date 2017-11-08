BUSINESS

Dutch Bros confirms new location and says Clovis is their next target

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a tweet many Fresno area coffee lovers were hoping for.

Dutch Bros. confirmed what many had already heard, their newest location is located at Palm and Herndon and will open around March 2018. They are already hiring people for it so it's ready to go as soon as the building is.


In the same tweet, the coffee company confirmed a 7th store will open somewhere in Clovis. Some of the guesses included Willow and Nees, Willow and Herndon, Shields and Fowler, or Herndon and Fowler.
