Eco-friendly cleaning business in the Valley is expanding

Shelley Johnson likes to keep things clean and fresh. She has recently combined her passions to make a fresh essential spray."It just smells so clean and it's not that toxic, all the other products that are out there that are kind of clean. It's a very clean, fresh; you know that this is natural smell."That natural product is becoming more popular to customers-- Johnson is CEO of Fresh Executive Detail-- the eco-friendly cleaning business started in 2013 and grown to more than 30 employees."Twenty four hours, seven days a week-- we have crews going all the time going up and down the Valley."Johnson uses a combination of essential oils from across the country and locally to make the spray."I have a citrus smell that is in there and I'm able to use that here from the Valley."The company uses the spray at its homes and businesses and now it's bottling the product to sell to customers."It's been on a as need basis, but now I've got to make hundreds and thousands at a time because there is such a need," said Johnson.People can purchase the spray online, the price starts at $20 and Johnson has plans to sell it at select local stores soon.The Fresh Essential spray is just the beginning, the company plans to expand to other avenues like soaps, candles, and more.