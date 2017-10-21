"The idea in here is a grand feel, so we're going to have chandeliers in place of the current lights and a reception area where you can pick up your mail," said Kayla Pendleton.Founder Kayla Pendleton has a grand vision for a new business, Her Space."It's a place for ladies to get out of their homes and be around other like-minded ladies. We have a wonderful community built up before we even open," said Pendleton.For the past year, Pendleton has worked to piece together her concept for entrepreneurs while crews finish out her building space off Ingram near Alluvial."This is kind of a collaborative area and on the opposite side of the room more of a lounge feel," said Pendleton.It also includes conference spaces and a quiet space for time to work on projects as well as access to WiFi and office supplies.Pendleton says she opened the business after working at home and feeling isolated. She found a coworking space in San Diego and a home away from home."When I moved back to Fresno I was very very excited about being a part of a space like this and there wasn't one so I said why not me," said Pendleton.The business has not even opened yet but already she has gathered a group of members.They meet weekly at the Frappe House in northeast Fresno, for now, to share their lives and work ethic."The women and a couple of men... are social but realize the need to read to get together and then scuttle off and do your business," said a Her Space member, Dorian Follansbee.The organization will charge a monthly membership fee. They also plan to hold classes and training in the future.