Fresno company competing in online contest for grant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno company best known for creating personalized gifts for brides-to-be and their bridal party is in the running for a major grant.

Keep Life Simple Design has been around for about two years and has a huge following on Etsy, Instagram, and Facebook. They are finalists in Small Grant contest put together by FedEx; and if they win they will get $25,000.

The company's owner said if they win they will be able to purchase more equipment, expand their product line, and invest in marketing and employees to potentially accommodate a storefront option.

There's about a week left to vote and you can vote once a day, every day.
Click here to vote.
