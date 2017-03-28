Fresno company competing in online contest for grant

A Fresno company best known for creating personalized gifts for brides-to-be and their bridal party is in the running for a major grant.Keep Life Simple Design has been around for about two years and has a huge following on Etsy, Instagram, and Facebook. They are finalists in Small Grant contest put together by FedEx; and if they win they will get $25,000.The company's owner said if they win they will be able to purchase more equipment, expand their product line, and invest in marketing and employees to potentially accommodate a storefront option.There's about a week left to vote and you can vote once a day, every day.