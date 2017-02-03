Fresno Grizzlies to hold a job fair on Saturday

The Fresno Grizzlies will be hiring hundreds of new workers this weekend when the team hosts its annual job fair.The organization employs roughly 400 people each season for baseball games, Fresno Fuego games, and special events at the stadium. Open positions include ticket takers, merchandise, video crew, housekeepers, security, and bat-boys.The job fair will be held Saturday at Chukchansi Park and it runs from 9 in the morning to noon.Good luck to everyone that makes it out there!