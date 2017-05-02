Fresno group on a mission to help small business owners flourish

It's Small Business Week across the country, and one organization is trying to help businesses thrive here in the Valley.A group of Valley residents are entrepreneurs in the making. They're learning what it takes to start their own business at Central Valley SCORE's business courses."I never thought I would be a business owner to start," Carol Velez with Green Office Furnishings said.In 2008, she started the furniture business with a green focus after taking seminars."How to write up a business plan, really to think about your goals and where you want to go and how to read the spreadsheets and really think like a business person," Velez said.The organization wants to help interested business owners with classes like one called "Simple Steps.""They have a way fewer resources than larger corporations," Chenchula Boosa with Central Valley SCORE said. "That's why SCORE is there. It's to help the local economy by helping small businesses and making sure they don't fail."Organizers say 54,000 new businesses started last year including mobile food vendor Sweet and Spicy of Fresno."Our staple food is papaya salad, very flavorful and spicy," owner Pavady Senechaleunsouk said. "We try to make it taste exactly as you would get at home."Pavady says she and her mother have combined their strengths to run the business. They enjoy the freedom of running their own company and thinking of new creations."It's very hectic but very exciting," she said.Each sale is helping them live their dream of working independently.Small Business Week will wrap up here in the Valley with a visit from the SPA administrator who will meet with business owners and leaders on Friday.