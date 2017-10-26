Fresno man could make it big on the ABC show the "Toy Box"

Fresno resident Doyle Perry invented Archipelagolf-- a golf game on a smaller level."I love the game of golf. I've never been a very good golfer, but I thought if I had a game that didn't take as long, was a little bit cheaper, and didn't take as much space."Nearly seven years ago the landscaper turned his idea into a reality and started making the portable golf game with an odd name."So we just added an 'L-F' to archipelago and made it Archipelagolf. We thought it was original, but it is hard to say-- but its original," said Perry.Perry has now taken his golf game to the next level and recently got a chance to go on ABC's "The Toy Box" where designers put their toys before tiny and tough judges-- a group of kids."They thought it was great. I was very pleased with their reaction."Perry said the game has brought together people of all ages. Although he is tight-lipped about the results of the show, he said it was once in a lifetime experience."Everybody there was in the same frame of mind. It was interesting being around people who are willing to take a chance and put it out on the line and see what happens, that's what it takes. You gotta never give up, you know."At the end of the season, one designer will win the ultimate prize, $100,000 and a contract with Mattel to bring their toy to life and on the shelves of Toys"R" Us.If you want to find out how Perry and Archipelagolf scored, you will have to watch the Toy Box, which Airs Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on ABC30.