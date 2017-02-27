Fresno realtor want to turn invention into full-fledged business

A Fresno entrepreneur wants to make it easier for you to hang your artwork and pictures around your home.Level Art is one of the newest inventions out there and its founder is Fresno businessman Michael Van Horst."We've come up with something that nobody's ever invented before," he said. "When we were in the patents worldwide, we were pretty excited that it's the only tool of its kind that has two nails at once, so we're really excited about it."Van Horst designed Level Art to take the stress out of hanging that picture and doing it in two punches. The longtime realtor came up with the idea after seeing a common problem."First thing, I was in all my clients' homes as their artwork in their pictures were always laying against the wall," he explained. "The furniture was in place, everything was up but that last file touch with the artwork."The equipment allows you to put in two nails that are held by magnets inside and then it's go time."The hardest thing you have to do is think about what I want to hang a picture," Van Horst explained. "You walk to the wall, it's got a bubble level center punch."Level Art comes with two punches or with one punch for smaller projects. Right now, the product is up on Kickstarter, a crowd-funding website. The goal is to raise $50,000 to get the business up and running."You can back us anywhere from a dollar to different packages. If you want to buy a little level or money or the whole package," Van Horst said. "They run from $25 to $40. If we reach our goal in 50 days, we get the funding and that's going to get us not only the tolling but actually get us to manufacturing so we can get it out to everybody that wants it."It's an invention the Fresno man is hoping will be picture perfect.Level Art will be on Kickstarter until March 20. It's all or nothing, so in order to get this project funded and leveling pictures around the country.