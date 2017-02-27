BUSINESS

Fresno realtor want to turn invention into full-fledged business

EMBED </>More News Videos

Michael Van Horst designed Level Art to take the stress out of hanging that picture and doing it in two punches. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno entrepreneur wants to make it easier for you to hang your artwork and pictures around your home.

Level Art is one of the newest inventions out there and its founder is Fresno businessman Michael Van Horst.

"We've come up with something that nobody's ever invented before," he said. "When we were in the patents worldwide, we were pretty excited that it's the only tool of its kind that has two nails at once, so we're really excited about it."

Van Horst designed Level Art to take the stress out of hanging that picture and doing it in two punches. The longtime realtor came up with the idea after seeing a common problem.

"First thing, I was in all my clients' homes as their artwork in their pictures were always laying against the wall," he explained. "The furniture was in place, everything was up but that last file touch with the artwork."

The equipment allows you to put in two nails that are held by magnets inside and then it's go time.

"The hardest thing you have to do is think about what I want to hang a picture," Van Horst explained. "You walk to the wall, it's got a bubble level center punch."

Level Art comes with two punches or with one punch for smaller projects. Right now, the product is up on Kickstarter, a crowd-funding website. The goal is to raise $50,000 to get the business up and running.

"You can back us anywhere from a dollar to different packages. If you want to buy a little level or money or the whole package," Van Horst said. "They run from $25 to $40. If we reach our goal in 50 days, we get the funding and that's going to get us not only the tolling but actually get us to manufacturing so we can get it out to everybody that wants it."

It's an invention the Fresno man is hoping will be picture perfect.

Level Art will be on Kickstarter until March 20. It's all or nothing, so in order to get this project funded and leveling pictures around the country.
Related Topics:
businessbusinessfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Pet supply store opens in North Fresno
New Fresno gym has members conquering obstacles to keep fit
Made in the Valley: Svenhard's Swedish Bakery
Fresno man turns inspiring weight loss story into thriving gym business
More business
BUSINESS
Pet supply store opens in North Fresno
J.C. Penney to close 130 to 140 stores
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
Tulare World Ag Expo showcases how irrigation techniques have evolved over 50 years
More Business
Top Stories
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
At least 1 person dead after plane crashes into Riverside home
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
1 killed, 26 injured in California tour bus crash
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Reedley growth plan prompts water fight
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
Show More
With spring coming soon, farmers hopeful for Valley's top crop
Repair work on damaged gas pipeline in Kingsburg continues
Space X announces plan to send 2 private citizens to the moon
Merced Irrigation District taking precautions as Lake McClure nears capacity
President Trump's upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget, White House says
More News
Top Video
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
More Video