FRESNO

Fresno State grad's subscription box company sends couples date night in a box

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tyler Turk has the answer to your date night dilemma and it all comes in a box. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tyler Turk has the answer to your date night dilemma and it all comes in a box.

"Every month we send a box to couples all over the country, really all around the world, that includes date night activities items and really focuses on a moment to reconnect with your significant other."

In 2015, the Fresno State grad created the company after having a conversation with his wife.

"We just didn't have time to date or plan anything, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized she was right. If I'm going to spend the rest of my life with this person I have to invest in that relationship."

Turk's idea and business launched and has reached thousands of couples. He said all people do is sign up for the subscription box and inside their crate, are three to four date night activities that focus on a different part of the relationship.

"All of them do two things, we try to inspire laughter and we try to inspire romance. So the activities range from games, puzzles, more communication activities, as well as a scavenger hunt. So every box is kind of a surprise you don't know it's coming."

A majority of ideas can all be done from the comforts of your own home.

The boxes also have items from unique businesses around the country.

Now with Valentine's Day quickly approaching, they are in their busiest season to date, but they are hoping to play cupid to couples all year along.

"So really it's you falling in love with your significant other again and again and again and you keep that spark alive," said Turk.
Related Topics:
businessvalentine's dayfresno statefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Fresno City Council disappoints residents who want more bike lanes and walking trails
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
More fresno
BUSINESS
Tower District icon celebrates 50 years of business
Fresno Grizzlies to hold a job fair on Saturday
Fresno State helping grow the entrepreneur spirit in students
Business booming for Fresno medical supplier
More Business
Top Stories
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Show More
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
Flooding continues as another storm looms
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Trump Signs 3 Executive Actions on Crime Against Police, Drug Cartels
2 bicyclists injured after an accident with 2 cars in Fresno
More News
Top Video
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Kingsburg getting national attention after being named one of top 5 finalists for Small Business Revolution
More Video