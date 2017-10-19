ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Fresno woman's project providing a space for business owners

"The idea in here is a grand feeling so we're going to have chandeliers in place of the current lights and a reception area (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
"The idea in here is a grand feeling so we're going to have chandeliers in place of the current lights and a reception area where you can pick up your mail," said founder Kayla Pendleton.

Pendleton has a grand vision for new business "Her Space."

"It's a place for ladies to get out of their homes and be around other likeminded ladies. We have a wonderful community built up before we even open."

For the past year, Pendleton has worked to piece together her concept for entrepreneurs while crews finish out her building space off Ingram near Alluvial.

"This is kind of a collaborative space and on the lounge," said Pendleton.

It also includes conference spaces and a quiet space for time to work on projects.

The building will have Wi-Fi and office supplies. Pendleton says she opened the business after working at home and feeling isolated. She found a co-working space in San Diego and a home away from home.

"When I moved back to Fresno, I was very very excited about being a part of a space like this and there wasn't one so I said why not me."

The business has not even opened yet, but already she has gathered a group of members. They meet weekly at the Frappe House in Northeast Fresno, for now, to share their lives and work ethic.

"The women and a couple of men, social but realize the need to read to get together and then scuttle off and do your business," said Dorian Follansbee.

The organization will charge a monthly membership fee. They also plan to hold classes and training in the future.

The finishing touches are still being out in the space but they are looking forward to their grand opening November 17 and seeing how the space grows.
