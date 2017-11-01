CANDY

Hershey's hopes to strike gold with brand new flavor

Hershey's hopes to strike gold with brand new flavor
James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the fourth time in the history of The Hershey Company, Hershey's introduced a new flavor Wednesday.

Unveiling it on it's social media accounts, the company is calling it "Hershey's Gold".


According to a press release, "The new Hershey's Gold is made with caramelized creme and a combination of salty, crunchy bits of peanuts and pretzels that delivers a creamy, crunchy satisfaction. It was created using a proprietary process to transform white creme into solid "gold" by caramelizing the creme in a specialized kitchen."

Hershey's says they chose to announce it today, because it's exactly 100 days until the Winter Olympic Games begins. The release states, "The debut of our fourth flavor, Hershey's Gold, was an opportunity to commemorate this golden occasion with The Games, an iconic cultural moment for consumers, Team USA and The Hershey Company to share together."

Hershey's Gold bars will be available beginning December 1.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscandyhersheybusinessfoodFresnoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CANDY
Not-so-spooky Halloween facts
Fresno dentists buying back candy to send to troops and first responders overseas
100 calories of Halloween candy/watching your treats total
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More candy
BUSINESS
Papa John's cites NFL controversy in weak pizza sales growth
Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup
New Fresno business letting people make their own glass ornaments and decorative pieces
SPONSORED: Hearing tips from Miracle-Ear
More Business
Top Stories
Jury finds Eladio Zambrano guilty for the shooting and killing of his brother's girlfriend
In a social media post, Disney quietly announces Beyonce' will be in "The Lion King"
Man sentenced to 50 years to life for murdering Merced taxi cab driver
Fresno criminal whose mug shot garnered a lot of attention now convicted felon
1 person killed after SUV crashes into the back of a semi-truck near Dinuba
Police search for driver who crashed into Northeast Fresno home
ACA and Covered California enrollment opens
Clinton overpass now open
Show More
Officials: New York City terror suspect 'proud' of attack, followed ISIS instructions
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
40-year-old Coral Lytle pleads not guilty to having sex with two teenagers
Halloween patrols
Fresno County is making it legal to sell live animals at swap meets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos