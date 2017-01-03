Katie's Custom Fit opens in Visalia

A new South Valley business wants to help you keep your fitness goals for the new year.Katie's Custom Fit in Visalia is gearing up for their grand opening this Saturday. Katie Norby, owner, has combined her love for exercise and dance into cutting edge Pilates routines using reformers, mats, Bosu balls, and the barre. She also offers TRX (suspension training), allowing each client to work with his or her own body weight to develop strength, balance, flexibility, and core stability.Katie's Custom Fit, located in downtown Visalia, is a brand new state of the art studio aimed at making clients feel comfortable in a warm and inviting space. Classes are kept small so everyone can receive personalized attention during classes.