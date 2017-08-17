Legal cannabis to create regulatory jobs on state, local levels

Three state organizations are now in charge of regulating marijuana in California. They will begin licensing businesses in January.The Bureau of Cannabis Control is taking the lead, and between now and the end of the year, it plans to hire another 80 employees. A spokesperson says part of their work will include incapacitating the black market for marijuana."In order to do that we need people who are going to help regulate the industry, who are going to go to those folks who aren't coming into regulation and are resistant, and who are maybe still operating under the old way of doing things where there were no rules and regulations to follow," said Bureau of Cannabis Control Spokesman Alex Traverso. "And (they'll) try to get them into compliance or out of business."From staff services manager to environmental scientist, the bureau has jobs posted on the state's website right now, under the Department of Consumer Affairs.CalCannabis, part of the Department of Food and Agriculture, is also advertising jobs on their social media pages. They'll be in charge of issuing licenses to marijuana cultivation facilities, which some Valley cities are considering to allow-- local governments will need to hire as well.Hanford City Manager Darrel Pyle says they'll need more employees to process permits, inspect buildings, as well as two more police officers to help with compliance.Coalinga officials say they've added a police officer and two clerks since allowing cannabis cultivation. They may add more city jobs to keep up with demand.Meanwhile, state officials say as their regulations roll out, the roles of their employees may overlap with those who work at the local level."Local governments are our partners," Traverso said. "We're going to need to sort of work together as we kind of get through some initial growing pains."Traverso says the bureau jobs will be based in Sacramento, but there may eventually be district offices in different parts of the state.