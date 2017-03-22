Local mom's designs fueling her passion and business in Old Town Clovis

Intricate designs and hand sewn shirts aren't just for adults, at Cavelle Kids in Old Town Clovis pint sized fashion lines their racks."It's like brick and mortar, but it's like all locally made," said Jessica Elrod, Cavelle Kids Designer and Owner.Cavelle Kids sells clothing in sizes three months to 14.Elrod is passionate about fashion; she's worked for Nike and was designing clothing and selling it to stores around the United States. Then last year, the mom of two says she shifted her focus."So now we're kind of changing our business model where we're not doing wholesale anymore, we're just designing for the store and I don't know if I've really slowed down at all," said Elrod.With Elrod focus on her local store and the local market, she is fueling her creativity with new designs-- churning out as many as two a week.Elrod showed us the process, which starts with sketching."And then sends that and it gets cut and we send it to the sewers. It's a little process but it's fun, I love doing pattern drafting."That pattern is turned into pieces that are sold at Cavelle's.As for her future plans, Elrod would like to be a local product with an expanded local workforce."I've met with several different companies in the Valley to see about empowering other people here locally how to sell. Because single moms, they can do it out of their homes and they can still have their kids with them and be their own entrepreneur."A business that's sewn with passion and purpose.